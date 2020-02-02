|
Martha G. Alderman
Florence - Martha Getsinger Alderman died Saturday, February 1, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born in Anderson County, SC, on July 11, 1931, to Wade Hampton and Frances Stewart Getsinger. She was educated and graduated from Anderson High School in 1949. She then received her Bachelor of Science degree in Christian Education from Montreat Presbyterian College in Black Mountain, NC, in 1953. After graduation, she worked in Hopewell, Virginia, at West End Presbyterian Church as an assistant to the pastoral ministry.
In 1956, she moved to Florence, SC, and began working at First Presbyterian Church as the Director of Christian Education. She also worked at Florence Dermatology Clinic as an office manager through the 1970's and '80's.
Her most cherished calling in life was marrying James Alderman, Sr., in 1957. Their union was blessed with three children, Anne, Beth, and Jimmy. She was predeceased by her husband of 19 years in 1976 and her son, James Alderman, Jr., in 2001, as well as her parents and two brothers, Vernon and Jerry Getsinger.
She is survived by her daughters, Anne (Perry) Quattlebaum of Oak Island, NC, and Beth (Tim) McAneney of Florence, SC, as well as five grandsons, James (Lindsey) Quattlebaum of Cornelius, NC, John (Zina) Quattlebaum of Huntersville, NC, Michael McAneney of Florence, SC, Galen (Jill) McAneney of Paris, TX, and Joshua (Christin) McAneney of Blythewood, SC. She also was blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Martha never met a stranger, was loved by all who knew her, and always found a way to share God's love with anyone she encountered. Her faith in her Lord was unrelenting throughout her many life experiences and inspiring to so many.
Because of her heart for missions since her college days, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Burn Care International, 419 Woodland Dr., Florence, SC 29501 or www.burncareinternational.com.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to Southland Healthcare Center for the love and care shown to Martha.
A family service celebrating the life of Mrs. Alderman will be held privately. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020