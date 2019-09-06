|
Martha Vinson
Abbeville - Martha Timms Vinson, 91, resident of 71 Vinson Dr. widow of James "Pete" Vinson went to be with her Lord Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.
Born in Antreville, SC she was a daughter of the late Joseph Adger Timms and Lillian Baldwin Timms.
Martha was a retired textile employee having worked for Abbeville Mills and retired from Abbeville Shirt Plant. She was a devoted member of Faith Harvest Fellowship Church. Martha was known for giving out Prayer Pockets and enjoyed working in her garden, canning foods and cooking. She will be missed by her loving family and her many friends.
Survivors include: a son James Marvin Vinson (Dorothy) of Abbeville, SC; four daughters Brenda Holden of Anderson, SC, Jean McMurtury of Abbeville, SC, Opal Rousey (Roger) of Iva, SC and Janet Hannah (Haynie) of Iva, SC; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Henrietta Timms of Abbeville, SC.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with the Revs. Michael Ford and Jeff Sparkman officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 at the funeral home prior to services. The family is at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Roger Rousey Iva, SC.
Memorials in memory of Martha may be made to Unity Pentecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church, 2001 Elberton Hwy. Iva, SC 29655 or to the Rainey Hospice House of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621,
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019