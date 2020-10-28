Marvella George KoenigGreensboro, NC - Marvella George Koenig, 92, of Greensboro, NC, formally of Anderson, SC, departed this life on October 22, 2020.Born December 23 1927, she was the daughter of Bernice Wahouski and Harry Mark George.To say that she lived a full life is an understatement. The middle child of three sisters, they were the original "Golden Girls" and enjoyed the pleasures of small town life growing up in Anderson.Marvella and her sister, Harriet, spent an adventurous year together following high school graduation living and working in Washington, DC for the FBI.They always looked back fondly on this chapter of their lives when they were in the employ of none other than J. Edgar Hoover.Their time in Washington, during the closing days of World War II, found them there on V-J Day. They vividly remember sailors, soldiers, Marines and airmen rushing up to and kissing women at random on the streets of Washington, including the both of them.Marvella graduated from Cumberland College in Cumberland, Kentucky. After teaching school there, she moved to Greensboro to attend what was then Women's College, now University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG).She then joined the US State Department Foreign Service working for the US Embassy in London in the communications division.Her next posting was Madagascar. Here she met and married the love of her life, Jean-Paul Koenig.With ties to Greensboro and UNCG, she and Paul returned there where he earned his Ph.D and found a lifelong career as professor in the Romance Language Department teaching French.Marvella then began a long career at Greensboro's Wesley Long Memorial Hospital working first in Admitting. She then launched Wesley Long's Social Services Department which she ran for the next 20 years.She and Paul raised three children and the family enjoyed many summer trips exploring beaches up and down the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts.Often, her sister Peggy Ann and her three boys would join them.The family also took multiple trips over the years to France where Paul lead UNCG students for the summer studying French culture and the French language.Marvella is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jean-Paul Koenig; children: son and caregiver Jean-Pierre Koenig; daughter, Veronique Ann Marie Koenig Lewis (Darril); son, Philippe Andre Harry Koenig (Amy); and grandson, Blue Lewis.Also survived by her loving sisters Harriet George Smith and Peggy Ann George Dolly; nieces: Fredda S. Lee and Emily S. Dobson and nephew, Cliff Smith, all of Anderson.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three special nephews: Donnie Dolly, Mark Dolly and Bill Dolly. And, her paternal aunt, Sarah Frances George Brady, for whom she was a devoted niece and selflessly served her emotional, morale and care needs in the later years of her life.Announcement courtesy of Sullivan-King Mortuary