Marvin Ellis, Sr.
Williamston - Marvin Edwin Ellis, Sr., 93, husband of the late Margaret Sue Campbell Ellis, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born in Possum Kingdom, he was a son of the late Samuel Mose and Eva Mae Cargill Ellis. He was a U.S. Army WWII veteran, retired from Kendall Company, and a member of Whitefield Baptist Church, Williamston Lions Club and Civitan International. He was also a Jefferson Award Recipient and delivered Meals on Wheels in Anderson County.
Survivors include son, Samuel Lee Ellis (Donna) of Williamston; grandchildren, Richard Ellis, Rusty Ellis (Cindy), Jeff Ellis (Donna), Brad Ellis (Regina) and Susan Elgin (Neal); nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by son, Marvin Edwin Ellis, Jr.; great-grandson, Ian McKenzie Hayes; three brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:45 pm Saturday, December 14, at Whitefield Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:00 pm in the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Anderson County, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
The family is at the home.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019