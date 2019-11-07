|
|
Marvin L. Doerr
Clemson - Marvin LeRoy Doerr, 80, was born October 16, 1039, and died November 4, 2019. Marvin was born to Elmer Christian and Evelyn Johnson Doerr in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He moved to St. Louis, Missouri at age 16 and graduated from Washington University in June 1961. He was a member of TKE fraternity. He received his PhD. from Georgia Institute of Technology in June, 1967.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Rahmeier Doerr; 2 sons, Robert Marvin and David Paul Doerr; daughter-in- law, Tara Riha Doerr; 2 grandchildren, Ethan Riley and Evelyn Grace Doerr; brother, Robert Chris Doerr; and sister-in- law, Stephanie Ashenberg.
Marvin was employed by Staley Manufacturing Company, Celanese Corporation and Hoechst as a research chemist and as a professor of organic chemistry for 14 years at Clemson University. He was a church musician in piano and organ for over 50 years, until his final retirement in 2010.
A memorial service will be held at University Lutheran Church, 111 Sloan Street, Clemson, S.C., on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:00PM. Special music will begin at 1:40pm.
The family will greet friends after the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University Lutheran Church, Music Program, 111 Sloan Street, Clemson, S.C. 29631, the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, N.Y. 10305, or Providence Care, 202 Wall Street, Piedmont, S.C. 29673.
The family wishes to thank Clemson Downs and its entire staff and all of the volunteers, who gave Marvin excellent care during the 4 years he was a resident. You are the best!
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central, who is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019