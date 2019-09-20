Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Burial
Following Services
Memory Gardens
Clemson, SC
Marvin L. Whitman

Marvin L. Whitman Obituary
Marvin L. Whitman

Anderson, SC - Marvin Leroy Whitman, 54, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late Leonard and Lillie Ruth Willis Whitman. He was an employee of the City of Clemson.

Survivors include his wife, Pam C. Whitman; son, Devan Capell; four grandchildren, Blake Capell, Camryn Capell, Bradlyn Capell, and Baylee Capell; sister, Tammy Lominack; and brothers, Tim Whitman, Joe Elrod, and Keith Elrod.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Blake Capell.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Clemson. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
