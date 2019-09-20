|
|
Marvin L. Whitman
Anderson, SC - Marvin Leroy Whitman, 54, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late Leonard and Lillie Ruth Willis Whitman. He was an employee of the City of Clemson.
Survivors include his wife, Pam C. Whitman; son, Devan Capell; four grandchildren, Blake Capell, Camryn Capell, Bradlyn Capell, and Baylee Capell; sister, Tammy Lominack; and brothers, Tim Whitman, Joe Elrod, and Keith Elrod.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Blake Capell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Clemson. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019