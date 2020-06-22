Mary A. GambrellAnderson - Mary Alice Osborne Gambrell, 68, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born May 27, 1952 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Osborne and Sara Wilson Osborne. She was married for 36 years to Robert Dennis Gambrell until his death in 2012. Mary was retired from Joseph Lyons Mill with approximately 35 years of service.She is survived by her son, James R. Gambrell (Peggy) of Anderson, SC; brothers, Tommy and Phillip Osborne of Anderson, SC and Jerry Osborne of Waycross, GA; sisters, Janet Osborne and Debbie Swaney both of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Richard Brandon Harris and Samantha LeAnn Goodwin; and eight great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Michael Dennis Gambrell; and sister, Audrey Woodall.Family and friends may drop by The McDougald Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm to sign the Guest Register and leave cards. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Doug McCartney officiating.The family will be at the residence.