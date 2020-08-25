Mary Ann CooperAnderson - Mary Ann Sears Cooper, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.Born January 1, 1938, in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Omer M. Sears and Ruby Brewer Sears. She was married for 66 wonderful years to Gary A. Cooper until his death in December 2019. Mary Ann adored her family and chose her career as a loving and devoted mother and housewife. She was a member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church.She is survived by her children, Steve Cooper and Donna Cooper (Jerry "Nicky" Nixon) and Alexander Geiger all of Anderson; brothers, Larry M. (Molly), Jimmy (Carol) and Roger D. (Sue) Sears all of Anderson; sisters, Barbara Thick, Sandra Wages (James) and Susan Burdette all of Anderson; grandchildren, Harrison and Parker Cooper; great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Brady Cooper; along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family whom she loved dearly.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jo Sears.The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Kirt Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged to be worn.Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Varennes Heights Baptist Church, 411 Visage Dr., Anderson, SC 29626.