Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Mary Mahl
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
at the church.
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Trinity Baptist Church.
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Anderson, SC
Mary Ann Sams Mahl Obituary
Mary Ann Sams Mahl

Seneca, SC - Mary Ann Sams Mahl, 69, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of Levis Sams and the late Mary Frances Sams. Mary Ann was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and received her Master's Degree from Clemson University. She was an educator in the Seneca Schools for 37 years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where she taught GAs and was a member of the Tuesday Women's Bible Study Group.

Survivors include her son, Luke Calvert and wife, Missy of Six Mile; daughter, Laurie Calvert Jordan and husband, Jeff of Seneca; grandchildren, Jonathan Calvert, Nicholas Calvert, Elly Jordan, and Hadley Jordan; father, Levis Sams; brothers, Mike Sams and wife, Charlotte, Bob Sams and wife, Cathy, Scott Sams and wife, Teresa, and Jeff Sams; and special friend, Chuck Mahl.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Trinity Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 504 South Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 26, 2019
