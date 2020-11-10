1/1
Mary Anne Williams
Mary Anne Williams

Anderson - Mary Anne Smith Williams went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at the age of 64.

She was born January 31, 1956 in Anderson, SC and was the daughter of Benjamin J. Smith and Sally Fretwell Smith.

Mary Anne was a founding and faithful member of New Covenant Church for 36 years. She taught preschool at Anderson Christian School for the last 30 years. She was devoted to her family, blessed countless people with her many ministries and served others continually. The loss is heavy, but the hope is great.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Dexter Paul Williams; her parents, Benjamin and Sally Smith; her five children, Mary Elisabeth Cutliff (Tim), Hope Burch (Eric), Susannah Browne (Chris), Melody Bennett (Dan) and Joshua Williams (Sarah); fourteen grandchildren; two brothers and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Samuel Cutliff.

There will be a private burial on Thursday afternoon and a Celebration of her Life on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 4:00 pm at New Covenant Church, 301 Simpson Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Memorials can be made to the Grammy and Samuel memorial garden at Calvary Home for Children 110 Calvary Home Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
