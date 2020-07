Mary BryantJULY 5, 2020 Mrs. Mary Bryant entered into eternal rest on July 5, 2020 in Anderson, SC. She was the beloved sister of Josephine Woods and Barbara V. Nelson; aunt of Melvin Matterson and Janice Henderson along with a host of other nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com . Funeral arrangements entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS 843-722-0268.