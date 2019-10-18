Services
McDougald Funeral Home
Mary Catherine Madden Bowen

Anderson - Mary Catherine Madden Bowen, 89, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born April 9, 1930 in Townville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Howard Madden and Cora Glenn Madden. Mary previously worked for BASF and was a member of West Anderson Church of God.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Norton of Carlton, GA and three grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James Madden.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, October 21st at 1:00pm at West Anderson Church of God with Rev. John Daniel and Rev. Mark Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Fair Play Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted and memorial contributions may be made to West Anderson Church of God, 101 Rogers St., Anderson, SC 29625.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
