Mary Clinkscales
Mary Clinkscales

Anderson - Mary Louise Leverette Clinkscales, age 88 of Anderson, SC entered her eternal rest on June 27, 2020. Funeral service will be 12:00 pm Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Anderson, South Carolina. Interment will be in the Westview Cemetery, Anderson, South Carolina.

Survivors include her children: Rufus "Butch" (Jean) Clinkscales, Juanita Thompson, William (Josephine) Clinkscales, Delila (Stanley) Gober; sister: Lila Johnson; brother: Raymond Leverette; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements announced by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
