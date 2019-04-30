Mary Davis Whitfield



Anderson - Mary Davis Whitfield (Grandma) went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she dearly loved, on Sunday, April 28, 2019.



She was born October 7, 1923. She was married to the late Herbert Whitfield. She was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Claudette Whitfield; her parents, John T. Davis and Kate Deny Davis; four brothers and six sisters. She was the 7th of 12 children.



She is survived by her two daughters, Katie Herring (Marty) and Shirley Pruitt (Ray); three grandchildren, Billy Hardy, Stacy Pruitt (Sarah) and Trina Sherman (Mike); one step-grandchild, Chad Herring (Kelly); seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Hardy, Kalli Queen (Logan), Cameron Sexton, Caroline Sexton, Aubre Pruitt, Cooper Pruitt and Faith Pruitt; four step great-grandchildren, Anna Lisa Herring, Lucus Herring, Lana Sherman and Jacy Sherman; sister, Lillian Bradley and numerous nieces and nephews.



She worked in textiles as a weaver most of her life at Gluck Mill (Wellington). Later she kept children in her home and was known as Grandma by many.



She was a member of River of Life Church of God, where she attended as long as her health permitted.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The family will be at the home of her daughter, Shirley Pruitt. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 2:00pm Wednesday and will be conducted by Rev. Jerry Parnell, Mr. Harry Osborne, Rev. Dale Dyar and grandson, Stacy Pruitt. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29621. Thanks to the staff at NHC and Caris Hospice for taking such good care of our mother. Special thanks to her caregiver, Willimenta Latimer.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 30, 2019