Mary E. Hawkins
Williamston - Mary Elizabeth Thorne Hawkins, 83, of Williamston , SC, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home. Born August 5, 1936 in Brewton, AL, she was the daughter of the late Sevia Baxter Thorne and Gloria Inez Gammil Thorne. She was married to the late Walter David Hawkins, Sr. until his passing in 2013.
Mary spent her career in the textile industry working for Delta Mills for over 30 years. She was a volunteer at Senior Solutions for several years and she thoroughly enjoyed cake decorating and flower arranging. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Belton.
She is survived by her sons, Robert A. Hawkins of Pelzer, SC, Richard Wayne Hawkins (Connie) of Belton, SC and Mark Hawkins (Tracie) of Williamston, SC; daughters, Lynn Greer (Matt) of Donalds, SC and Carla Massingale (James) of Williamston, SC; brothers, Bill Thorne (Pam) of Louisiana and Randy Thorne (Sharon) of Mississippi; sister, Pate Wallace (Wayne) of Mississippi; 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sons, Walter David Hawkins, Jr. and Roger D. Crider; and granddaughters, Crystal and Deane Hawkins.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00pm in The Courtyard of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Edmonds and Rev. Carroll Plemmons officiating. Interment will be in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 202 Wall St., Piedmont, SC 29673.
The family will be at the home of Carla and James Massingale, 4040 Six & Twenty Rd., Williamston, SC 29697.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020