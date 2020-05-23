Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Norris Obituary
Mary E. Norris

Anderson - Mary Elizabeth Taylor Norris, 93, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Lakeview Assisted Living in Walhalla, SC. There was no doubt she was greeted at the gates by her soulmate and late husband, David Norris.

Born December 15, 1926 in Greenville County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Taylor and the late Bessie Manley Taylor. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Norris; a grand-daughter, Brandy Whitman Cumbee; grandson, Stewart Norris; and multiple brothers and sisters. She has one surviving sibling, a sister, Ruth Beebe of Anderson.

She is survived by her children, David Norris (Sonya) of Anderson, Daniel Norris (Lynda) of Iva, Judy Moore (George) of Anderson, Mike Norris (Dot) of Iva, Steve Norris (Tammi) of Honea Path, Terry Norris of Anderson, Jerry Norris of Anderson, Tammy Cape (Freddy) of Starr, and Koleta Thomsen (Greg) of Anderson. She is also survived by a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who loved her dearly as Big Nanny.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Lakeview Assisted Living for taking our dear Mother into their facility with open arms and open hearts. They treated her like family and made her last days happy ones.

Family and friends may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register on Monday, May 25, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jamie McDowell officiating. Those attending the graveside are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be observed.

The family will be at their respective residences.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Assisted Living, 320 Camp Rd., Walhalla, SC 29691.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now