Mary E. Norris
Anderson - Mary Elizabeth Taylor Norris, 93, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Lakeview Assisted Living in Walhalla, SC. There was no doubt she was greeted at the gates by her soulmate and late husband, David Norris.
Born December 15, 1926 in Greenville County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Taylor and the late Bessie Manley Taylor. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Norris; a grand-daughter, Brandy Whitman Cumbee; grandson, Stewart Norris; and multiple brothers and sisters. She has one surviving sibling, a sister, Ruth Beebe of Anderson.
She is survived by her children, David Norris (Sonya) of Anderson, Daniel Norris (Lynda) of Iva, Judy Moore (George) of Anderson, Mike Norris (Dot) of Iva, Steve Norris (Tammi) of Honea Path, Terry Norris of Anderson, Jerry Norris of Anderson, Tammy Cape (Freddy) of Starr, and Koleta Thomsen (Greg) of Anderson. She is also survived by a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who loved her dearly as Big Nanny.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Lakeview Assisted Living for taking our dear Mother into their facility with open arms and open hearts. They treated her like family and made her last days happy ones.
Family and friends may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register on Monday, May 25, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jamie McDowell officiating. Those attending the graveside are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be observed.
The family will be at their respective residences.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Assisted Living, 320 Camp Rd., Walhalla, SC 29691.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 23 to May 24, 2020