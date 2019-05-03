|
|
Mary E Richardson
Anderson - On May 1, 2019 Mary E Richardson's spirit entered into its eternal rest.
Born on October 15, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Leander Lee and Maybelle Evans Lyon. She was a hardworking, simple, and independent woman whose accomplishments were not recognized publicly.
She is survived by her son: Wayne Richardson; daughter: Polly Richardson; brothers: George Lyon of Kansas, and Gerald Lyon of Anderson, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son: H. Ray Richardson; brothers: James, John, Joe, and Jerome Lyon; and sister: Janette Mimms.
There will not be a funeral service; her family will celebrate her life at a private gathering.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice House of the Upstate for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made, in remembrance of Mary's life, to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road Anderson, SC 29621.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 3, 2019