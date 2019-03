Mary Elizabeth Bittinger



Anderson - Mary Elizabeth Bittinger, 79, wife of Gary Bittinger, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.



Born Mary Elizabeth Spencer on January 12, 1940 in Oakland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas P. Spencer and Myrtle I. Spencer.



Mary was a graduate of Southern Garrett High School, class of 1957. She and Gary retired in 1995 and then moved to Anderson. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Elizabeth Luper and brothers, Thomas Spencer, Jr., Ralph Spencer and Raymond Spencer.



Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gary Franklin Bittinger of Anderson, SC; sons, Brad (Sherry) of Loxley, AL, and Terry (Tricia) of Churchton, MD; daughters, Diane Rohrbaugh of Oakland, MD and Pam (Warren) Willoughby of Townville, SC; brothers, Carl Spencer of Oakland, MD and Charles Spencer of Baltimore, MD; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00pm with Rev. Jennifer Rygg officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



