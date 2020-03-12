Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Mary Elizabeth Rogers

Mary Elizabeth Rogers Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Rogers

Anderson - Mary Elizabeth Rogers, 79, devoted wife and loving mother, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center. Born January 14, 1941 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Clayton Huel Buffington and Lillie Jane Buffington.

Mary had volunteered at AnMed Health gift shop and she loved shopping at Belk and Kohls. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her banana pudding. She was a member of NewSpring Church.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, W.C. "Dub" Rogers; children, Jimmy Rogers, David William Rogers (Robin), Katherine Elaine Gantt (John Henry)and Donna Paige Hamson (William Michael); sisters, Martha Beatty and Linda Jane Lollis; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Jean Lee; and sisters, Brenda Buffington and Cheryl Grant.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 3:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Ron Fousek officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
