McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Mary Elizabeth Vanadore Obituary
Anderson - Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Vanadore, 92, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Born December 9, 1926 in Hartwell, GA, she was a daughter of the late Leo Hall and Lillie Allen Hall Mull. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and was the co-owner and manager of their family business for over 50 years.

Libby is survived by her children, Richard Vanadore (Peggy), Aletha Vanadore Vickery (Ansel), and Ronnie Vanadore (Denise) and Gloria Vanadore Walls (Ronny); nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; an honorary daughter, Rhea Ledford; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Trado (Bill).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Edward Vanadore; and her brothers, Johnny Hall, Roy Compton and Reuben Compton; and God-parents, Dolly Compton and Pa Compton.

The family will be at 501 Sunset Dr., Anderson, SC and will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Mr. Harry Osborne officiating.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the doctors, nursing staff and aides of Ellenburg for the respect, love and care shown to Mrs. Vanadore until her home going.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
