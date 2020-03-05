|
Mary Ella Dean Smith
LaGrange, GA - Mrs. Mary Ella Dean Smith, age 91, of LaGrange, Georgia passed away on March 5, 2020 at the Piedmont Columbus Midtown Hospital. Mrs. Smith was born on December 2, 1928 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. Preceding her in death was her father, Alma "Bill" Eugene Dean and her husband Lee W. Smith, Sr. Survivors include her sons, Lee W. Smith, Jr. and his wife Gloria of Starr, South Carolina and Albert E. Smith and his wife Johnna of LaGrange; grandchildren and their spouses, Joy Alder (Chris) of LaGrange, Lisa Owens (Scott) of Starr, SC., and Lara Smith of Murphy, NC.; great grandchildren, Devin Alder, Mackenzie Alder, Matthew Saxon, Kaleb Saxon and Jessie Smith; two great-great grandchildren and extended family. Services for Mrs. Smith will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:30 at the Western Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Jones, Rev. Greg Brown and Rev. Steve Vickery officiating. Family will receive friends at the church on Sunday beginning at 2:30. At other times, the family will be at the home of her son, 528 Newton Road, LaGrange, Georgia, 30240. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hunterallenmy hand.com. Hunter Allen Myhand, a Higgins Family Company, 706-884-5626.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020