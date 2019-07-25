Mary Frances McClain Cromer



Greenville - Mary Frances McClain Cromer, 93, of Greenville SC, passed away, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital Eastside.



Born November 7, 1925 in Level Land, SC she was the daughter of the late John A. McClain and Ruth Estelle Robinson McClain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mark L. Cromer and brothers, James S. McClain and J.W. McClain.



Mrs. Cromer was a retired English teacher having received her Bachelor's degree from Erskine College and was a member of Little River Baptist Church in Level Land, SC. She was very devoted to her family and friends.



Mrs. Cromer is survived by her son, Dan M. Cromer; daughter, Sandi Cromer-Lawless; three grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and one step great grandchild.



The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home of Anderson, 2211 N. Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 3:30 pm. Burial will be in New Silver Brook Cemetery.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to - , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019