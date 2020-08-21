1/
Mary H. Gosnell
Mary H. Gosnell

Anderson - Mary Louise Gosnell, 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born June 2, 1941, in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late Cooper Henry Hilley and Ruth Elizabeth Waters Hilley.

Mary spent her career in the textile industry with the Rocky River Plant and Mayfair Mills. She was a devoted wife and wonderful mother and grandmother. Mary was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary and treasurer.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Charles Gosnell; children, Paul Partridge, Steven Partridge, Terrie Partridge Smith and Brian Gosnell; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Ray Hilley; and sisters, Pet Bridges and Peggy Bridges.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. John Lovelace officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register prior to the service from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at The McDougald Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
