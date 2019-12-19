|
Mary Haemer Conescu
August 2, 1940 - December 18, 2019
Mary Louise Conescu, 79, wife of Simion Conescu, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Moline, Illinois on August 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Haemer.
She was a graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and received a bachelor's degree in social work, and retired as a healthcare social worker. She had many talents. In her younger years, she loved to entertain as a vocalist. She was also an avid painter and loved horses. She even requested that her ashes be spread in the State of Kentucky on a creek near an equestrian center. Most importantly, she was a devout Christian and a woman of great faith. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Anderson where she had many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Simion Conescu and a son Scott Hanson (Maria). She is also survived by her 3 grandsons, Douglas, Robert and Tyler Hanson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Douglas Hanson.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. The Rev. Dr. Don Cox will officiate.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to The National Down Syndrome Society www.ndss.org.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019