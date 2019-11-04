|
|
Mary Hall Reid
Anderson - Mary Frances Hall Reid, 86, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born June 6, 1933 in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Radney D. Hall and Lilly Mae Powell Hall.
Mary worked in textiles for several years but was a homemaker for many years. She was a loving and giving woman who was loved by all. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and had taught the primary Sunday School class.
She is survived by her husband, Robert R. Reid of the home; daughters, Oneida Brown (Michael) and Lisa Lynn Hollingsworth, both of Anderson, SC; granddaughter, Sierra Hollingsworth; and brother, Harrison Hall of Anderson, SC.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Vivian Phillips and Gladys Smith.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 2:30pm with Dr. Philip Blankenship, Rev. Jeremy Bell and Rev. Daniel Nally officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 5901 Hwy 187, Anderson, SC 29625.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019