Clemson - Mary Lillian Harmon Cole, 70, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care in Six Mile.



Mary was born in Charlotte, NC, a daughter of Frances Nash Harmon of Clemson and the late Albert D. Harmon. Mary was a 1966 graduate of D.W. Daniel High School and attended several colleges. She was an artist and loved to paint.



Surviving in addition to her mother are her son, Peter Daniel Cole of Clemson; sister, Beth Harmon of Atlanta, GA; and grandson, Braxton Taylor Haynes of Clemson.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 13 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens.



Mary's family would like to especially thank Audrey, Dawn, and Phyllis Williams at the Village Community Care Center in Anderson, SC for caring and loving Mary for so many years.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clemson United Methodist Church, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson, SC 29631 or to the .



