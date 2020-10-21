Mary Imogene Fields
Anderson - Mary Imogene Long Fields, 83, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at North Pointe Memory Care.
Born January 10, 1937 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bruce Long and Mary Stella Gray Long. She was married to the late Charles E. Fields. Imogene spent her career in the textile industry and was a member of Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church. She loved singing and playing the piano and organ.
She is survived by her nephew, Stephen Long (Tina); nieces, Tammy Bowyer (Jeff), Karen Gambrell and Sharon Stovall; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Long and Hallie Gaines; and brother, James Harper Long.
Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Saturday, October 24, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Iva City Cemetery with Rev. Charles Howell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM