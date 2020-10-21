1/1
Mary Imogene Fields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Imogene Fields

Anderson - Mary Imogene Long Fields, 83, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at North Pointe Memory Care.

Born January 10, 1937 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bruce Long and Mary Stella Gray Long. She was married to the late Charles E. Fields. Imogene spent her career in the textile industry and was a member of Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church. She loved singing and playing the piano and organ.

She is survived by her nephew, Stephen Long (Tina); nieces, Tammy Bowyer (Jeff), Karen Gambrell and Sharon Stovall; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Long and Hallie Gaines; and brother, James Harper Long.

Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Saturday, October 24, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Iva City Cemetery with Rev. Charles Howell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved