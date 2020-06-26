Mary Jane Stickley Wilson Lanier
Mary Jane Stickley Wilson Lanier

Anderson - Mary Jane Stickley Wilson Lanier, 83, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born August 21, 1936 in Albany, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Stickley and Henrietta Fowler Stickley. She was married to the late Robert M. Wilson.

Mary was a graduate of Bob Jones University and received her Master's Degree from Clemson University. She spent her career in education.

She is survived by her children, Donna Wilson Harrison of Anderson, SC, Stephen Wilson (Donna) of Greenville, SC, Liz Holmes (Jon) of Anderson, SC and Becky Gruendling (Ralph) of Anderson, SC; brother, Richard Stickley of Clarksville, NY; sister, Charlotte Bridgeford of Albany, NY; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Stickley.

There will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 219 W. Whitner St, Anderson, SC 29624.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
