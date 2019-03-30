Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Mary Kay
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Midway Presbyterian Church
3238 Midway Road
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Kay Obituary
Mary Kay

Anderson, SC - Mary Holliday Kay, 80, wife of Bill Kay, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Hulett Washington and Lizzie Jordan McLees Holliday. She was a graduate of Girls High School and was retired from AnMed Health. Mrs. Kay was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; three children, Sandra Coen (Bob), John S. Kay (Susan), and Andrea Haskell (Rhea); and six grandchildren, Beth Coen Welch (Andrew), Daniel Coen, Elizabeth Kay, Mary Fraser Kay, Hannah Haskell, and Will Haskell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Holliday.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Midway Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, 3238 Midway Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now