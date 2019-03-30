|
|
Mary Kay
Anderson, SC - Mary Holliday Kay, 80, wife of Bill Kay, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Hulett Washington and Lizzie Jordan McLees Holliday. She was a graduate of Girls High School and was retired from AnMed Health. Mrs. Kay was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; three children, Sandra Coen (Bob), John S. Kay (Susan), and Andrea Haskell (Rhea); and six grandchildren, Beth Coen Welch (Andrew), Daniel Coen, Elizabeth Kay, Mary Fraser Kay, Hannah Haskell, and Will Haskell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Holliday.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Midway Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, 3238 Midway Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 30, 2019