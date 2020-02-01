|
|
Mary Lee Branyon
Williamston - Mary Lee Schultz Branyon, 93, Williamston, SC, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her residence.
Born July 13, 1926 in Hartwell, GA, she was the daughter of Ernest Schultz and Macy Lee Burns. Mary worked at Bobbie Dan Manufacturing in Anderson as an inspector for 27 years where she retired. She enjoyed dancing, loved her family and especially loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Burdine Road Church of God of Prophecy.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda Thomason of Williamston, SC, Louise Smith and Betty Joe Perry both of Greenville, SC; four grandchildren, Jackie Smith (Faye), Donna Bridges (Wayne), James Perry (Rhonda) and Carol Blakeslee (Lee); 9 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Ricky and Debra Rowland; brother, Columbus Bishop; and son-in-laws Thomas Smith, Fred Perry and Bill Thomason.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Horace Lanier officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Reed Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Hartwell, GA.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020