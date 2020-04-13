Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Mary Louise Haggerty

Sandy Springs - Mary Louise Haggerty, 84, of Sandy Springs, SC, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 17, 1935 in Stephens County, GA to the late Jefferson Tillman Willis and Ruby Head Willis. She was married to the late William McKinley Haggerty.

Louise was retired from the J.P. Stevens plant in Clemson. She was a great southern cook and an avid traveler. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends and making memories with them. She was a devoted and active member of LaFrance Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Edward McKinley Haggerty of the home; daughter, Deborah Haggerty Bright (LeBron) of Hodges, SC; brothers, Nolan Willis of Anderson, SC and Ray Willis of Sandy Springs, SC; sister, Beatrice Rollins of Pendleton, SC; grandchildren, Bron Bright (Marisa) of Greer, SC, Braden Bright (Meredith) of Charleston, SC, Elizabeth Haggerty of Anderson, SC and Mary Haley Shirley (Carlyle) of Due West, SC; and great-grandchildren, Emery Shirley, Olivia Jane Shirley and James Bright.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Bud Willis, Shirley Whitman, Edna Roper, Jean Brown, Tillman Willis, Robert Willis and Pat Gaines.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Memory Gardens, Clemson.

The family will be at her residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LaFrance Baptist Church, 1 Circle St., Pendleton, SC 29670.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
