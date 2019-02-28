|
Mary Louise Hanvey
Anderson, SC - Mary Louise Seigler Hanvey, 91, widow of E. A. "Alex" Hanvey, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her residence.
Born in North Augusta, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Walter and Essie Bussey Seigler. She attended Brenau College in Gainesville, Ga. where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and a music major. Mrs. Hanvey was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church in Anderson, she was a soloist in the choir for 60 years, pianist for the Baraca Class for 46 years and directed the Children's Choir for 33 years. She participated in the Anderson Senior Follies and continued afterward with the Anderson County Outreach Entertainers. She was a charter member of the Anderson Women's Club and a founding member of the Anderson Music Club and the Anderson Civic Chorale, which later became GAMAC. She loved singing in the Concert of Hope and Remembrance. She enjoyed volunteering as a Pink Lady at Anderson Hospital for forty years. She was also an avid follower of her grandchildren's sports and Clemson University.
Survivors include her daughter Jane Robinson Farnsworth of Anderson, and sons, Stephan A. Hanvey and wife, Sara of Anderson, and James L. Hanvey of Berkeley, CA; a sister, Anne Bussey Fuller of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Cdr. Robert E. Hanvey, USN, (Shannon) of Norfolk, VA,, Mollie Duckworth (Clay) of Austin, TX,, James M. "Jimbo" Robinson (Mary Morgan) of Memphis, TN, Jeffrey Alexander Robinson of Austin, TX, and Caitlin A. Robinson of Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Addison Duckworth, William Duckworth, Emma and Anna Grace Hanvey, and James M. "Tripp" Robinson III.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael A. Farnsworth and special friend, Dan Marett.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt.
Memorials may be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
