|
|
Mary Louise Parham Evans
Greenville - Mary Louise Parham Evans, 87, of Greenville, SC passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Born March 31, 1932 in Williamston, SC, Louise was a daughter of the late Jasper Herman Parham and Mary Florence Hayes Parham. After graduating high school, she attended Forrest College Business School. She then worked as a Medical Secretary before she retired. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
Louise is survived by her husband, Ray Evans; daughter, Suzanne Knight (Larry) of Easley, SC; brother, Darrell Parham (Frances) of Anderson, SC; and four grandchildren, Tiffany Robinson, Rebecca Chappell, Samuel Roach and Landon Roach.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Parham; and sister, Betty Parham.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation on Tuesday in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim Spencer and Dr. Gary Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay St., Easley, SC 29642.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019