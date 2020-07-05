Mary M. WilsonAnderson - Mary Fae "Magie" Mayfield Wilson, 93, loving wife of the late Harold Edward Wilson until his death in 1974, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her daughter's residence.Born August 28, 1926 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Mayfield and Louanner Ayers Mayfield. Mary was a graduate of Anderson Girls' High and worked many years at Anderson Mill and retired from Singer where she worked in Quality Control. She and her sisters Esther and Ruby took great enjoyment working at the Anderson County Fair for several years. She was a member of Grace Fellowship and was devoted to her church and family.She is survived by her daughter, Debra Wilson Haynie (Nicki Crowe) of Anderson; son, Steven Darrell Wilson of Anderson; brother, Charles Donald Mayfield of Anderson; daughter-in-law, Margaret Fox of Anderson; grandson, Jonathan David Reed (Dawn Marie) of Pendleton; great-grandchildren, David Chandller, Jonathan Beckette, and Kelan Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Harold Wilson; grandson, Richard Kyle Wilson; brother, Thomas "Peanut" Mayfield; and three sisters, Willie Mae Hendrix, Esther McLeese, and Ruby Hix.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grace Fellowship. The funeral service will follow visitation at the church on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Jordan and Rev. Mike Lab officiating. Interment will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.The family will be at the home of her daughter.Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, 1603 Whitehall Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.