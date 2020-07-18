Mary "Dot" MarchantAnderson - Mary "Dot" Cowan Marchant, 95, loving wife of the late Francis "Bubba" Morrah Marchant, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence.Born July 15, 1925 in Anderson County, SC, she was the daughter of the late A.E. Cowan and Ouida Major Cowan.She is survived by her children, Jean Ashworth (Pete), and Buck Marchant (Bonnie); three grandchildren, Craig Kinley (Lori), Kevin Kinley (Emily), and Patrick Kinley (Kristi); 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and her blessing, Lyric.She was the last surviving member of her immediate family being predeceased by her siblings, M.A. Cowan, Allan Cowan, Wofford Cowan, and Ruby Brock.Friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Philip Gillespie officiating. A private burial will follow at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church School, 1200 Cornelia Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.