|
|
Mary McKenzy Harbin Hilton
Woodbine, GA - Mary McKenzy Harbin Hilton "Muchie", 79, passed away peacefully in her home, alongside her beloved son, Rickey, and her girls, Summer and Michi, Thursday, February 20 in Woodbine, GA. She was born May 3, 1940 in Danburg, GA to the late Waymon Harold Harbin and Nora Verna Winn Harbin. She was a member of the Cherokee Bear Clan of Oconee County from 2004-2008 and remained active in the Native American Community.
Mary was given the name Muchie by her daddy as a child, because she caused "much problems." She was a genuine and caring mother, granny, sibling and wife, and a true testament of a servant to anyone she loved or who needed a helping hand. With no hesitation, she was a caregiver to her loved ones in need. She was truly genuine, her contagious laugh and goofy side will always be remembered. Her son, Rickey, was so special and dear to her, her gift from God. She had so much pride in her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her family, and native heritage. Mary had an endless passion for playing the piano, musical instruments, crafting, crocheting, her amazing home cooked meals, and music (especially Elvis). The musical sounds of Elvis & Conway brought her comfort and happiness in her last moments. She had a green thumb and loved to display it. She loved bird watching, and had great appreciation for everything beautiful in God's creation. Throughout her life, she taught loved ones close to her so many great things - especially unconditional love, caring for one another, and kindness. Mary made an imprint on everyone blessed to know and love her. She believed in the Lord, and now resides in Heaven, shaggin' with Papa with a smile so big, in no more pain, living in our hearts and memories forever.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: John H. Hilton; 8-siblings; her Cherokee Great Grandmother: Susan Mildred Brown and a granddaughter: Ciara McInvale.
She is survived by her children: Rickey (Cindy) Williams, Sr. of Mountain Rest, SC, Mitchell Hilton, John (Beth) Hilton, Sharon Hilton and Josh Hilton, all of Folkston, GA; grandchildren: Summer (Donavan) Rewis of Woodbine, GA, Michaela (James) Williams of Monroe, NC, Ricky (Nina) Williams, Jr of Greenwood, SC, Cody (Melissa) Rewis, Kerastin Hilton, Zeke Hilton and Maura Hilton, all of Folkston, GA; 18-great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24 at Sand Hill Baptist Church at 3:00 PM with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, GA.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020