Mary Orr MillerAnderson - Mary Wilson Orr Miller, 76, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born January 5, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dr. C. Wilson Orr and Elizabeth Holler Orr.Mary was a graduate of Brenau College. She was a teacher at McCants Middle School for 30 years and loved all of her students. Her family was the light of her life and she had a special place in her heart for her two grandchildren. Mary was a loyal friend and loved her bridge group. She was a character and enjoyed dining at Mama Penn's. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Elizabeth McGaha (Johnny) of Anderson; brother, Lujack Orr (Sara Jane) of Anderson; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann McGaha and John Miles McGaha; nephew, Bradley Wilson Orr; and niece, Elizabeth Ashleigh Cole.Friends and family may sign the Guest Register at The McDougald Funeral Home, Thursday, August 6th through Sunday, August 9, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 N. Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.