Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Mary Power Obituary
Mary Power

Anderson - Mary Jane McAbee Power, 84, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC, on November 27, 1934, she was the wife of the late James C. Power.

She is survived by her children: Dollie C. Hamby, James Thomas Power, Melinda G. Emory and Leval McAbee; step-son: Billy Power; grandchildren: Stephen Power, Torlna Gillespie, Jeremy Power, Crystal Hamby and Connie Mac Pruitt and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Willie Glenn Power and a step-son, Alan Power.

Funeral services will be held at Bible Deliverance Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1pm with Rev. Manley Shaw officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 12pm to 1pm.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 17, 2019
