Mary Ross
Anderson - Mary Louise McLaurin Ross, 66, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Anderson, SC.
Born March 27, 1952 at Burtonwood Air Force Base in England, she was the eldest of the four children of Mary Louise Mattison McLaurin and the late John Franklin McLaurin, Jr. She grew up in Bennettsville, SC, received her Bachelor's Degree in speech pathology from Columbia College, and did graduate work at the University of South Carolina. She taught special education for more than twenty years, studied interior design at the Art Institute of Atlanta, and worked as an interior designer in the Atlanta area. In retirement, she served as a substitute special education teacher in the Anderson County School system.
Mary was a devoted and endlessly kind mother, sister, daughter, and friend. An avid lover of art, music, animals, and life, Mary left unforgettable love and light behind wherever she went. She will be remembered for all the laughter and warmth she radiated through every life she touched.
Mary was predeceased by her father, John Franklin McLaurin, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Marguerite Tennant Ross of Atlanta, GA; her mother, Mary Louise Mattison McLaurin of Anderson; siblings: John Franklin McLaurin III (Deborah) of Bennettsville; Grace McLaurin Mack (James) of Greenville; Richard Mattison McLaurin (Elizabeth) of Franklin, TN; eight nieces and nephews; five great nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. David J. Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 P.M. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to charities that remind friends and family of how Mary touched their lives.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 7, 2019