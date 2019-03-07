Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Mary Ross
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ross


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ross Obituary
Mary Ross

Anderson - Mary Louise McLaurin Ross, 66, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Anderson, SC.

Born March 27, 1952 at Burtonwood Air Force Base in England, she was the eldest of the four children of Mary Louise Mattison McLaurin and the late John Franklin McLaurin, Jr. She grew up in Bennettsville, SC, received her Bachelor's Degree in speech pathology from Columbia College, and did graduate work at the University of South Carolina. She taught special education for more than twenty years, studied interior design at the Art Institute of Atlanta, and worked as an interior designer in the Atlanta area. In retirement, she served as a substitute special education teacher in the Anderson County School system.

Mary was a devoted and endlessly kind mother, sister, daughter, and friend. An avid lover of art, music, animals, and life, Mary left unforgettable love and light behind wherever she went. She will be remembered for all the laughter and warmth she radiated through every life she touched.

Mary was predeceased by her father, John Franklin McLaurin, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Marguerite Tennant Ross of Atlanta, GA; her mother, Mary Louise Mattison McLaurin of Anderson; siblings: John Franklin McLaurin III (Deborah) of Bennettsville; Grace McLaurin Mack (James) of Greenville; Richard Mattison McLaurin (Elizabeth) of Franklin, TN; eight nieces and nephews; five great nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. David J. Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 P.M. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to charities that remind friends and family of how Mary touched their lives.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now