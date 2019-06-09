|
|
Mary Smith
Anderson - Mary Elizabeth Fortner Smith, 58, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC on July 3, 1960; she was the daughter of the late William Robert and Corine Carithers Fortner. She was a graduate of McDuffie High School, Class of 1978.
She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, James T. Smith; daughter, Amanda Smith; son, Adam Smith; sister, Ruby Graddy (Rev. David) of Williamston, SC; brother, William Gregory Fortner of Belton, SC; life-long friend, Sherry Madden; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Middleton Road Baptist Church officiated by Rev. David Graddy and Bradan Tench at 3pm.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, at the church from 1pm - 3pm.
The family will be at the home of Mrs. Danny Smith and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Hospice of the Upstate or Anderson PAWS.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 9, 2019