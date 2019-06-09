Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Middleton Road Baptist Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Middleton Road Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Smith


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Smith Obituary
Mary Smith

Anderson - Mary Elizabeth Fortner Smith, 58, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, SC on July 3, 1960; she was the daughter of the late William Robert and Corine Carithers Fortner. She was a graduate of McDuffie High School, Class of 1978.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, James T. Smith; daughter, Amanda Smith; son, Adam Smith; sister, Ruby Graddy (Rev. David) of Williamston, SC; brother, William Gregory Fortner of Belton, SC; life-long friend, Sherry Madden; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Middleton Road Baptist Church officiated by Rev. David Graddy and Bradan Tench at 3pm.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, at the church from 1pm - 3pm.

The family will be at the home of Mrs. Danny Smith and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Hospice of the Upstate or Anderson PAWS.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now