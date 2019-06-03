Mary T. Guay



Anderson - MARY THERESA GUAY, 92, of The Legacy, passed away on May 31st, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born April 30, 1927, to the late Lawrence and Katherine Hayford of Chocorua, New Hampshire.



Mary graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts in 1946 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Emmanual College in Boston in 1950.



She married the late Raymond Guay in 1950. They lived in North Andover, Massachusetts; New Milford, Connecticut; Milledgeville and Dublin, Georgia; before retiring to Anderson South Carolina.



Mary is survived by three children: Barbara Langston, husband David of Tucker, Georgia; James Guay, wife Mary of Blairsville, Georgia; and David Guay, wife Patti of Troutman, North Carolina.



She is also survived by nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a sister, Ann Melanson of Wilmington, Massachusetts. Mary was predeceased by her husband in 2007.



Mary loved visiting family and friends. Over the years she volunteered in many capacities with her Church and the community to bring Communion to the sick, preparing meals for Meals on Wheels, and other activities. In later years she enjoyed playing cards with the girls.



Mary was very appreciative of the care she received at AnMed Hospital as well Rainey Hospice House.



The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Anderson, South Carolina, beginning at 11:00 o'clock A.M. Burial will immediately follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 2323 SC-81, Anderson, South Carolina.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 3, 2019