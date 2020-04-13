|
Mary Walker Leatherwood Morris
Mary Walker Leatherwood Morris died at National Health Care of Anderson on April 11, 2020. She was 95. A life-long resident of Greenville, she was the daughter of the late D.B. Leatherwood and Mary Walker Leatherwood and the wife of the late William C. Morris.
A graduate of Greenville High School and Randolph Macon College, she pursued three life-long interests; gardening, genealogy, and music, serving as organist at a number of Greenville area churches. Her faith, family, and friends were the pillars of her life. She was a founding and active member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three children: Polly Dunford of Anderson, Susan Sartain and her husband, Jeff, of Greenville, and Bill Morris and his wife, Jean Ann, of Lawrenceville, Ga. Also, three grandchildren: David Dunford of Greenville, Emily Munn of Black Mountain, NC, and Jordan Sartain of Greenville, and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Morris, of Greenville and Anderson, and her two sisters, Elizabeth L. Thomas of Griffin, Georgia, and Jean L. Buck of Columbia, SC.
There will be a graveside service at Greenville Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, honoring the Music Department.
Mackey Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020