|
|
Matt Tate
Anderson - Matthew Ryan Tate, 29, of Anderson, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Born March 22, 1989 in Anderson, he was the son of John and Cathy Green Tate. He was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Greenville Tech and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents, John and Cathy are: fiancé, Amber Richards; son, Graylon Sparrow Tate; daughter on the way, Bristol; and brother, Jonathan Tate (Courtney Whitman).
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, February 24 at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. Kitty Holtzclaw officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Friends are invited to the home, 212 Ashley Rd., immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FAVOR, P.O. Box 2414, Anderson, SC 29622.
SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 23, 2019