Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Fort Hill Presbyterian Church
101 Edgewood Avenue
Clemson, SC
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Fort Hill Presbyterian Church
101 Edgewood Avenue
Clemson, SC
Matthew "Sam" Land Jr. Obituary
Matthew "Sam" Land, Jr.

Pendleton - Matthew Samuel Land, Jr., 77, of Pendleton SC, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 4, 2019. Matthew was the son of the late Mac and Laura Bell Land.

Matthew was a loving husband, father and grandfather who attended Fort Hill Presbyterian Church. He was a gifted artist and gardener. His love and care for others was evident in his participation as a Shriner.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife Beverly, daughter Lori Byrd (Gary) of Lexington, SC and grandchildren; Grayson and Jackson and sister, Nancy Morrison of Hartsville. He is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his precious cat, Zoe.

Matthew has now been reunited with his beloved dog, Gentleman Jack.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14 at Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, Clemson SC. The family will receive friends prior to the service 2:00 - 2:45 PM. Service will begin promptly at 3:00 PM.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home Central, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 10, 2019
