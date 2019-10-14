Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Mattie Bell (Mat) Acker

Mattie Bell (Mat) Acker

Belton - Mattie Bell (Mat) Acker age 81, of Belton passed Friday at NHC. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late O.C. Gambrell and Maggie Bell Holden Gambrell. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include two grandsons James (Teresa) Gambrell and Marcus Gambrell both of Belton S.C. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 1:00P.M. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family is at 114 Blount Road Belton S.C. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfunealhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
