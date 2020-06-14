Mattie Powell
Mattie Powell

Anderson - Mattie Howell Powell, 95, loving wife of the late Charlie E. Powell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born June 21, 1924 in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Edd Howell and Essie James Howell. Mattie worked as a clerk at the Riverside Textile Plant for 39 years where she later retired. She was a faithful member of Eureka Baptist Church and the order of Eastern Star Anderson Chapter #130.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Whitten (Ed) of Anderson; sister, Ruth Hanks of Anderson; grandsons, Bryan Gosnell (Cindi) and Brian Whitten; and great-grandchildren, Garrett (Jennifer), Rebecca, Andrew, and Chase.

In addition to her husband, Charlie, and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Howell; and sisters, Naomi Simpson, Edna Stancell, and Ruby Holbrook.

The family will receive and greet friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation in the Chapel on Tuesday, June 16, at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie Powell officiating. Interment will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
