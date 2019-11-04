|
Maudelle Chandler Daniel
Anderson, SC - Maudelle Harris Chandler Daniel, 84, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lewellyn and Marie Harris. She earned a degree in nursing and worked at Superior Concrete for several years before moving on to work at Piedmont Pathology Associates where she retired. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She also had a big heart for all animals. She loved her dogs, cats, and squirrels.
Survivors include her son, Bruce Chandler and wife Angela Chandler; grandson, Jeffrey Chandler and wife Jessica Chandler; sisters, Alice and Lucile; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Chandler; sisters, Jean, Frances, and Cricket (Elizabeth); and brothers, Jesse and Bruce Harris.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Edward Scott. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family will be at the residence following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Anderson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2262, Anderson, SC 29622.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019