Mell Gerrard
Mell Gerrard

Anderson, SC - George Mell Gerrard, 93, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Joseph Furman and Hattie Whitworth Gerrard. Mr. Gerrard was a 1947 graduate of Clemson College. Following graduation, he taught agriculture courses to returning veterans before starting and operating the Farm and Garden Center. In later years he worked in real estate. He was a longtime member of New Prospect Baptist Church and later joined First Baptist Church where he was a member for over 30 years. Mr. Gerrard loved to sing and sang in a trio for retirement homes as long as his health permitted.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Duane Blackston Gerrard; daughter, Janis G. Hunter (Jacky) of Williamston; son, Neal Gerrard (Mary Anna) of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Traci, Jonathan (Kate), Graham, Virginia (Walt), and Grant; and two great-grandsons, Sylas and Phife.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Furman, Glenn, Wade, and Jack Gerrard and sisters, Mable Lytle, Frances Dixon, and Sara Trotter.

A private family graveside service will be held at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date when gathering restrictions are rescinded.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Janis, we are so sorry to hear about your Dad. Your family is in our prayers.
Joy & Jeff Fisher
Friend
