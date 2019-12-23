|
|
Melvin Aderhold
Belton - Melvin Eugene Aderhold, 68, of Belton, SC passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Avis Wood, was of the Baptist faith and served in the US Air Force.
He is survived by his daughters: Amanda Aderhold (Tina McDonald) and Kimberly Aderhold (Mark Powell); brother: Marvin Aderhold; sister: Jane Browning; and grandson: Tyler.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother: Andrew Aderhold.
The family will be at the home of his daughter Kimberly.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019