1/1
Melvin Kenneth Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Kenneth Dunn

Belton - Melvin Kenneth Dunn, 74, Husband of Annie Sue Dunn, of 115 Ellison Rd Belton, died on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the home.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Wiley Ishim Dunn and Inez Cox Dunn. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist, where he served as a Deacon. He was a youth worker and was involved in many missionary trips to Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Hungary, Cuba, Mexico, and Guatemala. Was a retired Color coordinator Supervisor for BASF.

Surviving in addition to his wife is: Son, Ken Dunn (Marjorie) of Belton and Daughter, Heather King (Chris) of Honea Path. Grandchildren: Colie Dunn, Devan King, and Julie Ann King.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday November 5, 2020 at Cox Funeral Home from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Services will be at 2:00 Friday November 6, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Burdette and Rev. Mike Moody. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.

In lieu of flower family has requested memorials to Alzheimer's Association

The family would like to give their thanks to Interim Hospice and his caregiver Kristen Garrison for her excellent care.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cox Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved