Melvin Kenneth Dunn
Belton - Melvin Kenneth Dunn, 74, Husband of Annie Sue Dunn, of 115 Ellison Rd Belton, died on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the home.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Wiley Ishim Dunn and Inez Cox Dunn. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist, where he served as a Deacon. He was a youth worker and was involved in many missionary trips to Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Hungary, Cuba, Mexico, and Guatemala. Was a retired Color coordinator Supervisor for BASF.
Surviving in addition to his wife is: Son, Ken Dunn (Marjorie) of Belton and Daughter, Heather King (Chris) of Honea Path. Grandchildren: Colie Dunn, Devan King, and Julie Ann King.
Family will be receiving friends Thursday November 5, 2020 at Cox Funeral Home from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Services will be at 2:00 Friday November 6, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Burdette and Rev. Mike Moody. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.
In lieu of flower family has requested memorials to Alzheimer's Association
The family would like to give their thanks to Interim Hospice and his caregiver Kristen Garrison for her excellent care.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.